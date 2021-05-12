Maker Market Cap Hits $5.59 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $5,622.94 or 0.10046813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $5.59 billion and approximately $726.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,780 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

