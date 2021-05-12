Analyzing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33% DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.52 -$9.18 million N/A N/A DHI Group $149.37 million 1.08 $12.55 million $0.24 12.92

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Summary

DHI Group beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.