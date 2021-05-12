Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Ventas has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

