Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

