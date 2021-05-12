Ellevest Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $269.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

