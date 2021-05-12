AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $460,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

