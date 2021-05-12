Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $24.87. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,876 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.