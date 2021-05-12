CNB Bank Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.17 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

