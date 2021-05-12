Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.44 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.