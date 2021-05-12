$1.53 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.39. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 427.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

