General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

