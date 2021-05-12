MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 707 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

