BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $303.51 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.