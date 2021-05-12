Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.