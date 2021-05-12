Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVYE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17,003.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,067.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 196,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $40.79.

