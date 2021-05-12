Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 586 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 264,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

