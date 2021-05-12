Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

