Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $12.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.33. 26,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

