Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,873. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

