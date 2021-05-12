Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.