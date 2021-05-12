Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. 124,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,360. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

