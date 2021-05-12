Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,521,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

NEAR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,681 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

