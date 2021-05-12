Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $31,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 287.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 883,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,703,949. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

