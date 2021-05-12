Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Mad River Investors’ 10th Largest Position

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.5% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

