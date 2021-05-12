Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

