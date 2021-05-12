Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Shares of FPH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Get Five Point alerts:

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.