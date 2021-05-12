General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,828 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 3.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

ACGL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 13,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

