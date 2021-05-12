Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 395.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.65 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

