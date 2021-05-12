Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 16,548 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Donaldson worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,209. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

