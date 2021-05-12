Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.