CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.