Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,947. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

