Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.32. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

