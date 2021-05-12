1,021 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.68. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,718. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $353.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

