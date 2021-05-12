Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,429. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.