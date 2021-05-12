Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,110.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 707.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,144.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

