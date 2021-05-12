Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.