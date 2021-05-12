State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 130.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

