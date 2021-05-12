ACG Wealth Acquires 408 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

