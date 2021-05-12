State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after purchasing an additional 179,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

