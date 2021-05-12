Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.40. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

