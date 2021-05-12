Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

