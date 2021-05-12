Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of GGM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,521. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
