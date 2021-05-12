Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GGM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,521. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

