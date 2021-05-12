FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE FF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FutureFuel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

