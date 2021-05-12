Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

