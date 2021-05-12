Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.
