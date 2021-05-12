Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86. Visa has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.