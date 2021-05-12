Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
V stock opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86. Visa has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.