Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $457.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,000 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in OPKO Health by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 793,262 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 160,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

