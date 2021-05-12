Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 557,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

