Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.62.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.