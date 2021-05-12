Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of JQC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.73.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.